The number of wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Pokrovsk increased to 40, on average three children

As of 16:00, it is known about 40 wounded and 4 Dead as a result of a missile strike by the Russian army on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Among the injured are three children. previously, the Russians hit Iskander-M missiles. This was reported in the prosecutor's office of the region, reports UNN.

As of 16: 00, as a result of a missile strike on Pokrovsk, four civilians were killed, and another 40 people were injured in various degrees of severity. Among the injured are three children: two girls aged 11 and 12 and a 12-year-old boy - the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The Russian army carried out a missile strike on Pokrovsk on June 24, 2024 at 12:00. half an hour later, the enemy launched a second attack on the frontline city. Hits of weapons occurred on the private sector and a civilian infrastructure facility.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously, the Russian invaders used Iskander-M missiles.

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, the Russian attack on Pokrovsk was one of the largest enemy strikes on civilians in recent times.