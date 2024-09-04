The number of victims of the enemy's attack on Lviv increased to 17

As a result of the russian strike on Lviv, the number of victims has increased to 17 people. This was reported by the head of the Lviv city community, Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Details

It is now known that the victims include two children aged 10 and 15, as well as 15 adults. All the victims were hospitalized in the city's hospitals. Five of them are in serious condition.

Recall

Terrorists shelled Lviv several times, causing residential buildings near the main station to catch fire. Many windows were smashed on Konovalets, Braty Mikhnovski and Melnyk streets.

In Lviv, 6 people were injured in an attack, including a 10-year-old boy