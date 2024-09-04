The number of victims of the enemy's attack on Lviv increased to 17
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the russian shelling of Lviv, 17 people were injured, including two children. Five of the victims are in serious condition, all hospitalized. The attack caused fires and damage to buildings.
As a result of the russian strike on Lviv, the number of victims has increased to 17 people. This was reported by the head of the Lviv city community, Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.
Details
It is now known that the victims include two children aged 10 and 15, as well as 15 adults. All the victims were hospitalized in the city's hospitals. Five of them are in serious condition.
Recall
Terrorists shelled Lviv several times, causing residential buildings near the main station to catch fire. Many windows were smashed on Konovalets, Braty Mikhnovski and Melnyk streets.
In Lviv, 6 people were injured in an attack, including a 10-year-old boy04.09.24, 06:52 • 32734 views