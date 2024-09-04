In Lviv, 6 people were injured in an attack, including a 10-year-old boy

Six people were injured in the attack on Lviv, including a 10-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Lviv city community, Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

Details

In Lviv, 6 people have been confirmed injured in the recent attack on the city. Among the victims is a 10-year-old boy. Medical services are actively working at the scene, providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

The situation continues to be clarified.

Recall

Today, the occupiers shelled Lviv region several times. As a result of this attack, residential buildings caught fire near the main station. Two schools are not holding classes today. In addition, many windows were smashed on Konovalets, Braty Mikhnovskikh and Melnyk streets.

