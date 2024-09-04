Occupants shelled Lviv: residential buildings near the main station were damaged

Terrorists damaged residential buildings in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

Residential buildings in Lviv were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. All relevant services were sent to the scene - Maxim Kozitsky said .

The head of the Lviv city community, Andriy Sadovy, noted that residential buildings caught fire in the area of ​​the main train station. Two schools, namely Arnica and No. 17, are closed today, students will stay at home. In addition, many windows were broken on the streets of Konovaltsya, Brativ Mikhnovskyi and Melnyk. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in Lviv, as the enemy attacked the city several times during the night.

