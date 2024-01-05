The number of victims of the earthquake in Japan increased to 94, more than 200 people are missing

The government has doubled the number of military personnel deployed to the disaster area to about 4,600 to support search and rescue teams on the ground. The first 72 hours are considered crucial in the search for survivors, after which the chances of survival drop sharply. Rescuers are working around the clock to find survivors at least four days after the powerful earthquake hit on Monday. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Japan.

Ishikawa Prefecture released the names and ages of 222 people whose safety and whereabouts were unknown as of 14:00 on January 5. According to Japanese media, the death toll from the powerful earthquake has risen to 94.

According to Kyodo news agency, citing the mayor, about 100 people are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the hard-hit coastal city of Wajima. Mountains of rubble, damaged roads, landslides and aftershocks have hampered the work of search and rescue teams.

It is now known that the Japanese government has doubled the number of soldiers sent to the disaster area to 4,600 to support emergency services.

In the worst-hit Ishikawa Prefecture, about 160 people are still cut off from the outside world due to damaged roads. According to Kyodo, electricity has been cut off to about 27,000 households and water supply to 68,000 households.

According to local authorities, more than 30,000 people are still staying in hundreds of shelters.

It is also important to note that since the 7.6 magnitude New Year's Eve earthquake, more than 150 aftershocks have occurred in the Sea of Japan.

An earthquake with magnitude 7.6 occurred off the west coast of the Japanese island of Honshu at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another strong aftershock earthquake occurred in central Japan. According to the country's National Meteorological Office, the magnitude was 5.5.

