The number of victims after the blow to Cherkasskaya Lozovaya has not changed: there are 22 people in medical institutions
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Cherkasskaya Lozovaya and settlements in Kupyansky and Chuguevsky districts, 22 people are being treated in medical institutions, 4 of them in extremely serious condition.
As a result of the shelling of Cherkasskaya Lozovaya on May 19, The Villages of Kupyanshchina and settlements of the Chuguevsky District, 22 people are undergoing inpatient treatment in medical institutions. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.
We have 15 people in the hospital, 4 of them in extremely serious condition. Another 7 people were taken from Kupyansky and Chuguevsky districts. They were injured as a result of shelling the next day
Recall
As of May 20, 10,573 people were evacuated from the Chuguevsky, Kharkiv and Bogodukhov districts of the Kharkiv region amid increased enemy shelling.
