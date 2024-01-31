The number of dismissed civil servants exceeded the number of appointed ones last year - NACS

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101972 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128758 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129892 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171389 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169304 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275586 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167011 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244300 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101621 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85742 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82366 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94701 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240859 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3575 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128758 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103708 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103840 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120146 views
The number of dismissed civil servants exceeded the number of appointed ones last year - NACS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102354 views

In 2023, 40,193 civil servants were dismissed, while only 36,187 were appointed

In 2023, more civil servants resigned from the civil service than were appointed, according to the National Agency for Civil Service (NACS), UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, 40,193 civil servants resigned in 2023, and 36,187 civil servants were appointed. That is, there were 4,006 fewer civil servants in office.

In total, in 2023, there were 159,904 working civil servants with 206,151 civil service positions according to the staffing table.

According to the National Agency, 39,102 civil service positions were vacant in 2023.

Arakhamia suggests sending MPs and civil servants to military exercises

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

