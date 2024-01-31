The number of dismissed civil servants exceeded the number of appointed ones last year - NACS

In 2023, more civil servants resigned from the civil service than were appointed, according to the National Agency for Civil Service (NACS), UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, 40,193 civil servants resigned in 2023, and 36,187 civil servants were appointed. That is, there were 4,006 fewer civil servants in office.

In total, in 2023, there were 159,904 working civil servants with 206,151 civil service positions according to the staffing table.

According to the National Agency, 39,102 civil service positions were vacant in 2023.

Arakhamia suggests sending MPs and civil servants to military exercises