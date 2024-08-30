The number of combat engagements increased to 109 since the beginning of the day: General Staff on the situation at the front

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128217 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218941 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164072 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159462 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145745 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209532 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105232 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 92284 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108125 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104977 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 80423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66825 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210842 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44845 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66825 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154318 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153303 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157216 views
Actual
The number of combat engagements increased to 109 since the beginning of the day: General Staff on the situation at the front

The number of combat engagements increased to 109 since the beginning of the day: General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19086 views

According to the General Staff, 109 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, 36 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in various frontline areas.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 109 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, 36 of which were in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on August 30, reports UNN

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows: 

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the defensive lines of our units near Pletenivka and Vovchansk, where one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched two attacks with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Hoptivka and Semenivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 18 offensives near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. Six attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiyivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Novosadove. Twelve attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and one is ongoing.

In the Seversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Vyymka, Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske. One battle is ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy30.08.24, 10:19 • 15327 views

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked six times towards Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske and Andriivka. Five attacks were stopped, one is ongoing. Russian occupants also conducted two air strikes on Chasovyi Yar and Dmytrivka.

In Toretsk sector, the invaders tried ten times to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Nine engagements were completed, one is ongoing. The aggressor's aviation struck with NARs near Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russians carried out 36 assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 28 attacks, with eight battles currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 14 times near Ukrayinsk, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ten of the enemy's attempts to advance were repelled, four are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodyane and Vuhledar five times without success. In addition, using aviation, the invaders dropped two UAVs near Sadove and launched NARs at Yegorivka and Solodke.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched an offensive near Robotyno. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers were also defeated, attacking the positions of our units.

In other areas, the operational situation remains unchanged.

Plus 1200 occupants and 3 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses30.08.24, 07:34 • 24299 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising