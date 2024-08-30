The number of combat engagements increased to 109 since the beginning of the day: General Staff on the situation at the front

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 109 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, 36 of which were in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on August 30, reports UNN.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows:

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the defensive lines of our units near Pletenivka and Vovchansk, where one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched two attacks with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Hoptivka and Semenivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 18 offensives near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. Six attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiyivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Novosadove. Twelve attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and one is ongoing.

In the Seversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Vyymka, Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske. One battle is ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked six times towards Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske and Andriivka. Five attacks were stopped, one is ongoing. Russian occupants also conducted two air strikes on Chasovyi Yar and Dmytrivka.

In Toretsk sector, the invaders tried ten times to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Nine engagements were completed, one is ongoing. The aggressor's aviation struck with NARs near Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russians carried out 36 assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 28 attacks, with eight battles currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 14 times near Ukrayinsk, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ten of the enemy's attempts to advance were repelled, four are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodyane and Vuhledar five times without success. In addition, using aviation, the invaders dropped two UAVs near Sadove and launched NARs at Yegorivka and Solodke.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched an offensive near Robotyno. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers were also defeated, attacking the positions of our units.

In other areas, the operational situation remains unchanged.

