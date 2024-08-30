Plus 1200 occupants and 3 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 613 590 people, 8574 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/30/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 613,590 (+1200) people,

- tanks - 8574 (+3) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 16722 (+23) units,

- artillery systems - 17572 (+23) units,

- MLRS - 1175 (+1) units,

- air defense systems - 940 (+1) units,

- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14453 (+84),

- cruise missiles - 2556 (+0),

- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 23763 (+57) units,

- special equipment - 2967 (+2).

