The number of battles on the frontline has increased to 88: the General Staff told about the hottest areas

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164915 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142457 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181192 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171985 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95192 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108834 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110937 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39996 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47475 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188348 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141348 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146187 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137638 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154553 views
The number of battles on the frontline has increased to 88: the General Staff told about the hottest areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13755 views

There were 88 combat engagements in the frontline. The hottest areas are in the Liman, Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is actively using aviation to strike at Ukrainian positions.

The situation at the front remains tense. As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements increased to 88. The situation is the most intense in the Liman, Kupyansk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

In Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units near Starytsia and Vovchansk, all enemy attacks have been repelled.

The enemy attacked our positions 15 times in the Kupyansk sector in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. Five attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and ten combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is trying to advance near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 16 combat engagements in this sector, 11 of which are still ongoing. The occupants fired at Tverdokhlibove and Serebryansky forestry with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders conducted one assault action near Stupochki. The enemy is actively using aviation, launching unguided missiles at the Chasovyi Yar area.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to eight. The enemy, with the support of bombers, is trying to attack near Toretsk, Diliyivka and Nelipivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks and five more are ongoing.

The aggressor is also attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, he carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Novotoretsk, Kalynove, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Mykolaivka. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, with one battle still ongoing. Oleksandropil was attacked with unguided aerial missiles, and the invaders dropped bombs on Tarasivka and Myrnohrad.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants attacked our units 19 times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Druhyi, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka, and fighting is currently ongoing in eight locations.

In the VRemy direction, our troops repelled two attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles near Pryiutne.

Plus 1160 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses07.10.24, 08:02 • 27121 view

In the Orikhovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Robotyno. The enemy also used bomber aircraft to attack Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful. Today, enemy aircraft attacked Kherson, dropping four guided aerial bombs.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

According to available information, Russian aviation carried out twelve strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 16 guided aerial bombs.

Russian Army Suffered Record Average Daily Losses in September - British Intelligence07.10.24, 13:48 • 11538 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

