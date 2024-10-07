The number of battles on the frontline has increased to 88: the General Staff told about the hottest areas

The situation at the front remains tense. As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements increased to 88. The situation is the most intense in the Liman, Kupyansk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

In Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units near Starytsia and Vovchansk, all enemy attacks have been repelled.

The enemy attacked our positions 15 times in the Kupyansk sector in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. Five attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and ten combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is trying to advance near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 16 combat engagements in this sector, 11 of which are still ongoing. The occupants fired at Tverdokhlibove and Serebryansky forestry with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders conducted one assault action near Stupochki. The enemy is actively using aviation, launching unguided missiles at the Chasovyi Yar area.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to eight. The enemy, with the support of bombers, is trying to attack near Toretsk, Diliyivka and Nelipivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks and five more are ongoing.

The aggressor is also attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, he carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Novotoretsk, Kalynove, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Mykolaivka. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, with one battle still ongoing. Oleksandropil was attacked with unguided aerial missiles, and the invaders dropped bombs on Tarasivka and Myrnohrad.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants attacked our units 19 times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Druhyi, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka, and fighting is currently ongoing in eight locations.

In the VRemy direction, our troops repelled two attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles near Pryiutne.

In the Orikhovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Robotyno. The enemy also used bomber aircraft to attack Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful. Today, enemy aircraft attacked Kherson, dropping four guided aerial bombs.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

According to available information, Russian aviation carried out twelve strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 16 guided aerial bombs.

