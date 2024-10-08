The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to scientists Hopfield and Hinton for their inventions in the field of neural network machine learning

The winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024 are American scientist John Hopfield and Canadian researcher Jeffrey Hinton. UNN writes about this with reference to the message of the Nobel Committee.

The scientists were rewarded for their discoveries and inventions that enabled machine learning of neural networks.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics to John Hopfield and Jeffrey E. Hinton "for their fundamental discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks" - the statement said.

In total, since 1901, the Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded 117 times, and 224 people have won it. The prize is worth 11 million Swedish kronor (about 825 thousand euros).

