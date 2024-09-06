The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with €80 million worth of F-16 materials and air-to-air missiles

The Netherlands will provide 80 million euros worth of maintenance and support materials for Ukrainian F-16 aircraft. In addition, Amsterdam will supply air-to-air missiles that fighters can use to protect Ukraine's airspace. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

F-16s need support and spare parts. Without this, they cannot fly. The Netherlands is supplying materials worth 80 million euros. In addition to a large number of spare parts, these include generators, small vehicles, necessary maintenance materials, specialized tools and ladders. Air-to-air missiles allow Ukraine to shoot down enemy aircraft from the sky - said Ruben Brekelmans.

The minister did not say anything about the number of missiles. "This is related to operational security," he explained.

Brekelmans also does not say when the purchased materials will arrive in Ukraine. However, they plan to deliver the aid "as soon as possible.

