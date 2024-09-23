Netherlands has supplied Ukraine with a radar system for Patriot and will supply three launchers “very soon” - Defense Minister

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111623 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114983 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147652 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149263 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53362 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 38797 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81079 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 55902 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52305 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186830 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197329 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147077 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146550 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141939 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158510 views
Actual
Netherlands has supplied Ukraine with a radar system for Patriot and will supply three launchers “very soon” - Defense Minister

Netherlands has supplied Ukraine with a radar system for Patriot and will supply three launchers “very soon” - Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49342 views

The Dutch Minister of Defense announced the delivery of the Patriot radar system to Ukraine. Three launchers of this system are to be delivered in the near future.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has announced that Ukraine will receive a radar system for the Patriot system and that three launchers are planned to be delivered "very soon". He said this in an interview with Delfi, UNN reports.

Details

"I can only talk about what we have delivered. We have delivered a radar system and very soon we will deliver three launchers," Brekelmans said, commenting on the delivery of Patriot to Ukraine.

According to him, "we are also trying to find other elements necessary to complete the system." "And there are several countries that are also very eager to help Ukraine. They are doing their best. But they have encountered some problems that make it impossible to assemble this system. And it depends on other countries whether they want to be open.

"The reason we are not always transparent is that we do not want to inform Russia. And if I tell you all the operational details, we will make Russia wiser than it already is. And I don't think we should inform Russia. I think we should be very creative and do our best to provide as much information as possible. But of course, we always have to balance that with the fact that we also need to protect our airspace, and we also need Patriot systems to do that," Brekelmans said. 

When asked how negotiations with other allies on this issue are going, the Dutch Defense Minister said that "we are still discussing it." "But of course I don't want to make statements too early, because only when it is, when it is final, you will know. And at the moment, I know that many countries are still very creative in terms of what they might put in, maybe other air defense systems, not just Patriot, because you can also put in NASAMS or something. But at the moment I can't make any specific statements," he said. 

When asked about the F-16s delivered and planned for delivery this year or possibly later, and about pilot training , Brekelmans said: "We said we would deliver 24 F-16s to Ukraine. I won't say when exactly, because if I do, Russia will also know how many F-16s are in Ukraine, and we don't want to let them know.

"We have delivered 18 F-16s to Romania, to the European Training Center, where Ukrainian pilots are now being trained. Last week, the first Ukrainian pilot started training there, and of course we will continue to train pilots there, and this is very important because there is a shortage of qualified pilots, Ukrainian pilots who can fly F-16s. Of course, we are constantly looking for other pilots who can qualify, as well as young pilots who have just come out of school and are ready to be trained as pilots. So this number is also constantly changing. But it is clear that we need to train more pilots. So we are working very hard on this to make sure that the number of pilots grows," the Dutch Defense Minister said.

Media: Netherlands will not be able to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine14.09.24, 12:32 • 26084 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising