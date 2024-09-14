Media: Netherlands will not be able to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

The Netherlands will not be able to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. The delivery failed because an unnamed ally of the state refused to participate in the deal, DW reported, citing NL Times, UNN reported .

Details

The Dutch defense ministry announced its plan to supply Ukraine with the Patriot system in late May.

It was planned that Kyiv would receive a radar and at least three launchers.

It was reported that the Netherlands had the "main components" ready, and that other countries would provide the rest. A month later, the then-Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren said that a country had been found to cooperate in the supply.

Now the Dutch Defense Ministry has told the NL Times that "the previously mentioned commitment of an ally is not being honored." It is not specified which country is being referred to.

“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems