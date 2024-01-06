The NBU told whether there is a "plan B" in case of a difficult economic situation in Ukraine

Ukraine has a "plan B" in case of a difficult economic situation. This was stated by the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyi, in an interview with the "We-Ukraine" TV channel, UNN reports.

According to him, in 2023 Ukraine managed to restore the functioning of the domestic debt market.

"We have restored the functioning of the domestic debt market despite the war. And this is really good news, which, to some extent, in combination with a number of other measures to be taken by both the government and the National Bank, gives us the opportunity to say that we have a "plan B". Although I really don't like the phrase "plan B". You know, I believe that this is a continuation of the systemic and comprehensive plan that we have been following throughout the year. We lived through 2023 without a single hryvnia issued. The budget deficit is not financed by printing money, and this was the strategic goal that I, as the NBU Governor, and the team set for ourselves. And we found full agreement in the economic bloc of the government on how important it is to abandon the emission financing of the state budget deficit. And we managed to do it this year," the NBU Governor emphasized.

At the same time, he expressed hope that all these measures would help to pass 2024 in the same way, but admitted that there are still some risks.

