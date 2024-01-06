NBU Governor tells what exchange rate Ukrainians should prepare for in 2024

National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has told what course Ukrainians should prepare for this year, UNN reports with reference to We Are Ukraine.

According to the NBU governor, the regulator does not make exchange rate forecasts. At the same time, he emphasized that the NBU will do everything possible to ensure exchange rate stability.

"The NBU traditionally does not make exchange rate forecasts, but declares that we will effectively ensure our mandate of price stability and exchange rate stability," Pyshnyi said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that hryvnia assets have recently become much more attractive.

"The NBU was able to start implementing the strategy of moving from a fixed exchange rate to managed flexibility because hryvnia assets, your hryvnia, have become attractive and you now decide whether to withdraw your hryvnia or still count on 16% per annum. Or to withdraw the hryvnia and buy the dollar, which can actually fluctuate in both directions - both revalue and devalue. It's up to you to decide.

In fact, in times of war, this is a return to normal market conditions, when you make your financial decisions not one-sidedly under the pressure of anxiety, but have a choice based on macrofinancial stability and exchange rate stability," the NBU governor emphasized.