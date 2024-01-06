NBU Governor tells what exchange rate Ukrainians should prepare for in 2024

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 91336 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110665 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140366 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137814 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171654 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282933 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167215 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106820 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87026 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39312 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61527 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 48185 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 91336 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282933 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260936 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 48185 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140366 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106773 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106767 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122870 views
NBU Governor tells what exchange rate Ukrainians should prepare for in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58579 views

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said that the bank will not forecast exchange rates, but aims to ensure stability.

National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has told what course Ukrainians should prepare for this year, UNN reports with reference to We Are Ukraine.

According to the NBU governor, the regulator does not make exchange rate forecasts. At the same time, he emphasized that the NBU will do everything possible to ensure exchange rate stability.

"The NBU traditionally does not make exchange rate forecasts, but declares  that we will effectively ensure our mandate of price stability and exchange rate stability," Pyshnyi said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that hryvnia assets have recently become much more attractive.

National Bank of Ukraine eases currency restrictions for businesses and individuals01.12.23, 05:30 • 35852 views

"The NBU was able to start implementing the strategy of moving from a fixed exchange rate to managed flexibility because hryvnia assets, your hryvnia, have become attractive and you now decide whether to withdraw your hryvnia or still count on 16% per annum. Or to withdraw the hryvnia and buy the dollar, which can actually fluctuate in both directions - both revalue and devalue. It's up to you to decide. 

In fact, in times of war, this is a return to normal market conditions, when you make your financial decisions not one-sidedly under the pressure of anxiety, but have a choice based on macrofinancial stability and exchange rate stability," the NBU governor emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

Economy

Contact us about advertising