The NBU reduced the volume of foreign currency sales to almost a one-year low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102765 views

Net sales of dollars by the National Bank of Ukraine dropped to $133.69 million, the lowest in 11 months, as sales of foreign currency more than halved, while purchases remained high.

The NBU reduced the volume of foreign currency sales to almost a one-year low

Net sales of dollars by the National Bank decreased to $133.69 million against $291.3 million a week earlier. According to the NBU, this is the lowest figure in 11 months, UNN reports.

Details

Sales of foreign currency more than halved, dropping from $320.9 million to $156.8 million, while purchases, although down $6.5 million from the previous week, still remained at a high level of $23.11 million.

The official exchange rate increased by 1 kopeck over the week to 38.1410 hryvnia to 1 dollar. On the cash market, the hryvnia rose slightly over the week, from 38.59 hryvnia to 1 dollar to 38.53 hryvnia.

In February, the NBU's net sales dropped to $1.5 billion, down from $2.53 billion in January, $3.55 billion in December, and $2.45 billion in November.

However, in February, external support amounted to only about $0.8 billion, which led to a 3.8%, or $1.47 billion, decline in international reserves to $37.05 billion, after they fell by 4.9%, or $1.98 billion in January.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $320.9 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the week, half as much as the previous week.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
