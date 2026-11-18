As of Wednesday, November 18, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.34 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 45.39 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 49.86. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.3436 UAH (-5 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.8561 UAH (-13 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3232 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 45.26–45.92 UAH, the euro at 49.87–50.77 UAH, and the zloty at 11.14–11.62 UAH;

on the interbank market, exchange rates are 45.17–45.22 UAH/USD and 49.65–49.70 UAH/EUR.

As a reminder

According to the NBU, over the first nine months of 2026, the share of cashless transactions made with Ukrainian bank payment cards reached 96.1% by number and 67.1% by value, while Ukrainians carried out more than 7.2 billion cashless transactions worth over UAH 4 trillion.

At the same time, payment infrastructure continues to expand in Ukraine, and almost 99% of payments in the retail trade network are made contactlessly.

Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensive