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The NBU lowered the official dollar exchange rate; the euro is also becoming cheaper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The NBU lowered the official dollar exchange rate to UAH 45.53, and the euro to UAH 50.68. At banks, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 45.39–46.06.

The NBU lowered the official dollar exchange rate; the euro is also becoming cheaper

As of Friday, October 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.53 per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was UAH 45.59 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.68. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.5293 (-6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 50.6796 (-9 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.5328 (0 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 45.39–46.06, the euro at UAH 50.60–51.40, and the zloty at UAH 11.25–11.79;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 45.34–45.37 per dollar and UAH 50.64–50.66 per euro.

      Let us recall

      On October 29, the NBU raised its key policy rate to 16.5% due to increased price pressures and inflation expectations. The rate is planned to be maintained until the second quarter of 2027.

      Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians29.10.26, 16:30 • 25556 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine