What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The NBU kept the key policy rate at 15%

The NBU kept the key policy rate at 15%

Kyiv  •  UNN

The National Bank of Ukraine keeps the key policy rate at 15% to maintain exchange rate stability and achieve inflation targets. Future changes will depend on various factors, including inflation dynamics and foreign exchange market conditions.

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept its discount rate at 15%, the NBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to keep the key policy rate at 15%

- the NBU said.

The regulator explained that this decision "is consistent with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability, maintain moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp over the monetary policy horizon.

They also noted that "further decisions on the key policy rate will depend on inflation dynamics, the state of the foreign exchange market, the rhythm of international aid, the evolution of security risks, and other factors.

The basic scenario of the NBU forecast, which assumes the receipt of a sufficient amount of international financing and the reduction of security risks from next year, foresees a slight decrease in the discount rate from the second half of 2024. At the same time, the NBU will adapt monetary policy in the event of a change in the balance of risks for inflation and exchange rate stability, the National Bank indicated.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

