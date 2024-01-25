The NBU kept the key policy rate at 15%

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept its discount rate at 15%, the NBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.



The regulator explained that this decision "is consistent with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability, maintain moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp over the monetary policy horizon.

They also noted that "further decisions on the key policy rate will depend on inflation dynamics, the state of the foreign exchange market, the rhythm of international aid, the evolution of security risks, and other factors.

The basic scenario of the NBU forecast, which assumes the receipt of a sufficient amount of international financing and the reduction of security risks from next year, foresees a slight decrease in the discount rate from the second half of 2024. At the same time, the NBU will adapt monetary policy in the event of a change in the balance of risks for inflation and exchange rate stability, the National Bank indicated.

