The NBU halved its sales of foreign currency over the week, buying the most since the beginning of the year

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $320.9 million on the interbank foreign exchange market last week, which is half the amount of the week before, according to NBU data, UNN reports.

According to the results of foreign exchange interventions, from February 26 to March 1, 2024, the NBU sold USD 320.9 million on the interbank market and bought USD 29.6 million.

According to the NBU, last week the NBU bought the largest amount on the interbank market since the beginning of the year on a weekly basis.

Since the beginning of 2024, the NBU has sold USD 4.148 billion on the interbank market and bought USD 47.89 million.

