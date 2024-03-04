$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The NBU halved its sales of foreign currency over the week, buying the most since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21844 views

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $320.9 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the week, which is half as much as the previous week.

The NBU halved its sales of foreign currency over the week, buying the most since the beginning of the year

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $320.9 million on the interbank foreign exchange market last week, which is half the amount of the week before, according to NBU data, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of foreign exchange interventions, from February 26 to March 1, 2024, the NBU sold USD 320.9 million on the interbank market and bought USD 29.6 million.

According to the NBU, last week the NBU bought the largest amount on the interbank market since the beginning of the year on a weekly basis.

Since the beginning of 2024, the NBU has sold USD 4.148 billion on the interbank market and bought USD 47.89 million.

NBU cuts foreign currency sales for the second month in a row01.03.24, 13:59 • 23168 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
