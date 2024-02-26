The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved the issue of Energoatom shares

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43442 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171164 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100657 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282934 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207172 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253905 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160042 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 95772 views

02:15 PM • 95772 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 171164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 347363 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236925 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236925 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282934 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1846 views

05:58 PM • 1846 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29946 views

01:48 PM • 29946 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47424 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36377 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36377 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104503 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104503 views
The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved the issue of Energoatom shares

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26100 views

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved the issue of shares of NNEGC Energoatom, completing its transformation into a joint-stock company

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved the issue of Energoatom shares

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has certified the issue of ordinary registered shares of Energoatom. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government portal.

Details

The relevant data was entered into the State Register of Securities Issues.

This process finalizes the transformation of the state-owned enterprise into a joint-stock company for more efficient management. It demonstrates to our international partners and the public the Government's intention to continue corporate reform and change approaches to the use of the potential of state-owned enterprises

- summarized Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that in December of last year, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the establishment of the joint-stock company National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom. The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the company's charter, regulations on the supervisory board, and regulations on the principles of formation of the supervisory board.

Recall

The NACP is checking the lifestyle of Energoatom President Kotin after an investigation revealed undeclared property purchases by his mother-in-law.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
