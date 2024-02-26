The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved the issue of Energoatom shares

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has certified the issue of ordinary registered shares of Energoatom. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government portal.

Details

The relevant data was entered into the State Register of Securities Issues.

This process finalizes the transformation of the state-owned enterprise into a joint-stock company for more efficient management. It demonstrates to our international partners and the public the Government's intention to continue corporate reform and change approaches to the use of the potential of state-owned enterprises - summarized Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that in December of last year, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the establishment of the joint-stock company National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom. The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the company's charter, regulations on the supervisory board, and regulations on the principles of formation of the supervisory board.

Recall

The NACP is checking the lifestyle of Energoatom President Kotin after an investigation revealed undeclared property purchases by his mother-in-law.