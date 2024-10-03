The National Council bans the use of Telegram on working equipment

The head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting Olga Gerasymiuk said that the National Council banned the use of Telegram on work computers and phones, UNN reports with reference to Detector Media.

Details

"We should also stop using Telegram on personal devices. Because our data is an object of interest," Gerasymiuk said.

This ban, as noted, was the result of a decision by the National Center for Cybersecurity.

This message was published and by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

The ban on Telegram on official devices does not apply to personal smartphones - NSDC CCD