The National Bank will not be responsible for the illegal liquidation of Concord, because there is collective irresponsibility in the country - MP

Despite the fact that the court declared illegal the decision of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine to revoke the license and liquidate Concord bank, officials will not be held accountable, because in Ukraine, unfortunately, there is collective irresponsibility. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on finance, tax and customs policy.

The Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court declared illegal and overturned the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to revoke the license and liquidate Concord bank.

"As for Responsibility, I am afraid that this will be collegial irresponsibility. That is, this collective decision was made, so someone's specific responsibility cannot be achieved in any case," Yuzhanina said.

This situation with collective irresponsibility, which exists in Ukraine, according to her, worries investors.

In addition, due to the decision of the National Bank, the owners and shareholders of Concord lost their business reputation. Such steps of the regulator, according to the MP, most of all undermine the ability of these people to work later in the banking sector.

"As for direct, material responsibility, I don't think anyone will answer," Yuzhanina said.

Concord is not the only bank that has won a court case against the National Bank to declare illegal the revocation of the license and liquidation of the bank. However, Ukrainian legislation works in such a way that, even if there is a corresponding Court decision, it is no longer possible to restore the operation of such a bank.

At the same time, according to a member of the tax committee of the Rada, the parliament is unlikely to change the situation.

"It may be worth it (to make changes to the legislation – ed.), but this will definitely not be done," Yuzhanina believes.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of withdrawing banks from the market has not stopped. So, since February 24, 2022, the liquidation process has been started for 8 banks. Last year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks, but also profitable institutions were liquidated and revoked-We are talking about Concord bank. The process of revoking a banking institution's license takes place without a court order. Of course, the owners and shareholders of banks can appeal the decision of the regulator - the NBU, after it makes a decision to liquidate the bank, however, in general, the process of withdrawing a banking institution from the market, if it is launched, is irrevocable.

In addition, the issue of conducting liquidation of a profitable bank has not been resolved in Ukraine. As stated by co-owner of Concord bank Elena Sosedka, at the time of the regulator's announcement of the decision to liquidate the bank, there were enough highly liquid assets in the financial institution to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the bank's liquidation process is strictly regulated by law and can generally last up to three years.