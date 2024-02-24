The National Bank of Georgia is investigating the possibility of transferring funds from the russian Sberbank to Georgian accounts

The National Bank of Georgia is working to resolve the issue of the possibility of transferring funds from a Russian account to a Georgian account through the application of the russian bank Sberbank.

This was reported by NEWSGEORGIA, according to UNN.

Details

The National Bank of Georgia has launched an investigation into the possibility of transferring funds to Georgian accounts in the application of the russian bank Sberbank.

The National Bank emphasizes that Georgia's financial sector is complying with the sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom on russia and belarus.

