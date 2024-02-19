"Georgia is not Russia": Zurabishvili says Navalny and Saakashvili cannot be compared

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92021 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109449 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252075 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226792 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73664 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41764 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67200 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225198 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67200 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73664 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113274 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114157 views
"Georgia is not Russia": Zurabishvili says Navalny and Saakashvili cannot be compared

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27935 views

Georgian President Zurabishvili believes it is wrong to compare Russian opposition leader Navalny, who recently died in prison, with imprisoned former Georgian President Saakashvili, saying their situations are different and Georgia is not Russia.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili believes that it is wrong to compare Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. Zurabishvili said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

The journalist asked what the president thought about Navalny's death in prison, pointing out that Georgia has Mikheil Saakashvili, who is also in serious condition.

"I don't think we can compare... There is no point in comparing, especially in this case. Georgia is not Russia, and I will always repeat this," Zurabishvili said.

She added that she considers Navalny's death "a catastrophe and a tragedy for human rights and democracy around the world.

"For Russia, this will only confirm what kind of regime Russia has today," the President added.

According to Novosti Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party had previously issued similar messages. The head of the ruling party's parliamentary faction, Mamuka Mdinaradze, said it was "immoral and cynical" to compare Navalny to Saakashvili, who "created a system in which hundreds of people died under unknown circumstances." At the same time, according to Mdinaradze, unlike Navalny, Saakashvili "is serving his sentence in a two-room suite.

The day before, Saakashvili himself recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly compared him to Navalny and "hated" both of them "equally. The politician claims that he was poisoned in prison on Putin's orders, which almost cost him his life.

After Navalny's death, Saakashvili's United National Movement party also appealed to Zurabishvili, calling for a "historic decision" to release the politician.

To recap

For a year and a half, Saakashvili has remained in the Tbilisi clinic Vivamed, where he was transferred from the prison hospital after a long hunger strike. In December 2022, a medical consultation at the ombudsman's office diagnosed the politician with neuropsychological, gastroenterological diagnoses, musculoskeletal and vision problems, fever of unclear etiology, anorexia, and rapid weight loss, muscle pain, and cramps. At the time, the doctors emphasized that all this could be "a consequence of an unidentified infectious process or intoxication.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising