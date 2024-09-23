The most important red line was crossed when the Russians entered Ukraine - the premier of Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's allies should stop hesitating and authorize strikes on the territory of Russia with Western weapons, because the most important red line that Putin crossed was the invasion of Ukraine. Frederiksen said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television, reports UNN.

“I propose: let's end the discussion about red lines. During this war, it was a mistake to publicly discuss red lines because it simply gave the Russians too good a card in their hands,” Frederiksen said.

According to the publication, key Western countries, including the United States, are currently denying Ukraine the right to use Western-made missiles to hit targets deep inside Russia, fearing an escalation of the war.

“It would be very good to stop the delays that exist. And I believe that restrictions on the use of weapons should be lifted. The most important red line has already been crossed. And that was when the Russians entered Ukraine. So I will not accept this premise, and I will never allow anyone from Russia to decide what is right to do in NATO, in Europe or in Ukraine,” Frederiksen added.

Recall

Earlier, Frederiksen statedthat Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia must comply with international law, it all depends on the circumstances.