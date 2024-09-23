ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The most important red line was crossed when the Russians entered Ukraine - the premier of Denmark

The most important red line was crossed when the Russians entered Ukraine - the premier of Denmark

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36618 views

Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's allies should stop hesitating to strike Russia with Western weapons. She called for an end to discussions about “red lines” and the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's allies should stop hesitating and authorize strikes on the territory of Russia with Western weapons, because the most important red line that Putin crossed was the invasion of Ukraine. Frederiksen said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television, reports UNN.

“I propose: let's end the discussion about red lines. During this war, it was a mistake to publicly discuss red lines because it simply gave the Russians too good a card in their hands,” Frederiksen said.

According to the publication, key Western countries, including the United States, are currently denying Ukraine the right to use Western-made missiles to hit targets deep inside Russia, fearing an escalation of the war.

“It would be very good to stop the delays that exist. And I believe that restrictions on the use of weapons should be lifted. The most important red line has already been crossed. And that was when the Russians entered Ukraine. So I will not accept this premise, and I will never allow anyone from Russia to decide what is right to do in NATO, in Europe or in Ukraine,” Frederiksen added.

Recall

Earlier, Frederiksen statedthat Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia must comply with international law, it all depends on the circumstances.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

