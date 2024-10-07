The mission is to save lives: Charitable Foundation of the Youth Initiative “Nadiya” and philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak help the military and medics at the front line

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164892 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136672 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142453 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138727 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95160 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108828 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110931 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39950 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164892 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188342 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141341 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146182 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154548 views
The mission is to save lives: Charitable Foundation of the Youth Initiative “Nadiya” and philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak help the military and medics at the front line

The mission is to save lives: Charitable Foundation of the Youth Initiative "Nadiya" and philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak help the military and medics at the front line

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57396 views

The Nadiia Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation and philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak are helping the military and medics at the front line.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Hope Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation, with the support of philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak, has joined the efforts of patrons and international donors to help the military and medical personnel. The 150th anniversary mission to Donetsk Oblast has recently been implemented. This was announced by Valeriy Dubil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the "Nadiya" Foundation, First Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health.

"Over the course of the full-scale war, our partners and I have purchased and delivered about 100 infusion warmers, laser surgical equipment and an arthroscope for performing incisionless operations on limbs. We have provided frontline hospitals and stabilization centers with 50 Easy Pulse Schiller indirect heart massage devices (Switzerland), 10 Prismaflex hemodialysis devices, hundreds of resuscitation monitors, CT and MRI scanners, modern ultrasound, X-ray machines and operating tables," said Valeriy Dubil.

He also emphasized that together with the team, they handed over dozens of ambulances and other critical equipment that saves lives of military and civilians in the frontline areas.

"We have installed 5 Fuji gastrocolonoscopy rooms (Japan) in hospitals in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. These devices are extremely valuable and help to treat internal bleeding. Our mission is to save lives, and modern medical equipment is critical for this," added Dubil.

Anatoliy Shkriblyak emphasized the importance of supporting the military and medics in these difficult times: "Today, everyone should join in to help those who are defending our country and saving lives on the front line. Together with the "Nadiya" Foundation, we have done our best to provide doctors with the most modern equipment and the military with the necessary equipment for defense. And this is just the beginning. We will continue our work until we win, because only together, supporting each other, we can ensure our common victory.

The Foundation also systematically helps equip the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the State Border Guard Service, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine. Thanks to the support of our partners, thousands of Starlink stations, generators, powerful charging stations and modern drones have been delivered to our defenders.

"Helping the military and medical personnel remains our top priority. The "Nadiya" Foundation together with our partners will continue to support those who are on the front line, treating and fighting for Ukraine's independence. We continue to work for a single mission - to save the lives of our defenders and our people, and we will continue to do so until we achieve our common victory," summarized Valeriy Dubil.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
japanJapan

