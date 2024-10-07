The mission is to save lives: Charitable Foundation of the Youth Initiative “Nadiya” and philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak help the military and medics at the front line

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Hope Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation, with the support of philanthropist Anatoliy Shkriblyak, has joined the efforts of patrons and international donors to help the military and medical personnel. The 150th anniversary mission to Donetsk Oblast has recently been implemented. This was announced by Valeriy Dubil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the "Nadiya" Foundation, First Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health.

"Over the course of the full-scale war, our partners and I have purchased and delivered about 100 infusion warmers, laser surgical equipment and an arthroscope for performing incisionless operations on limbs. We have provided frontline hospitals and stabilization centers with 50 Easy Pulse Schiller indirect heart massage devices (Switzerland), 10 Prismaflex hemodialysis devices, hundreds of resuscitation monitors, CT and MRI scanners, modern ultrasound, X-ray machines and operating tables," said Valeriy Dubil.

He also emphasized that together with the team, they handed over dozens of ambulances and other critical equipment that saves lives of military and civilians in the frontline areas.

"We have installed 5 Fuji gastrocolonoscopy rooms (Japan) in hospitals in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. These devices are extremely valuable and help to treat internal bleeding. Our mission is to save lives, and modern medical equipment is critical for this," added Dubil.

Anatoliy Shkriblyak emphasized the importance of supporting the military and medics in these difficult times: "Today, everyone should join in to help those who are defending our country and saving lives on the front line. Together with the "Nadiya" Foundation, we have done our best to provide doctors with the most modern equipment and the military with the necessary equipment for defense. And this is just the beginning. We will continue our work until we win, because only together, supporting each other, we can ensure our common victory.

The Foundation also systematically helps equip the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the State Border Guard Service, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine. Thanks to the support of our partners, thousands of Starlink stations, generators, powerful charging stations and modern drones have been delivered to our defenders.

"Helping the military and medical personnel remains our top priority. The "Nadiya" Foundation together with our partners will continue to support those who are on the front line, treating and fighting for Ukraine's independence. We continue to work for a single mission - to save the lives of our defenders and our people, and we will continue to do so until we achieve our common victory," summarized Valeriy Dubil.