The Ministry of Social Policy introduces a new model of social insurance through the ePotential program

The Ministry of Social Policy is launching the ePotential program aimed at digitalizing the process of rehabilitation and providing social support. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych at the GLOBAL DIGITAL SOCIAL FORUM, according to a UNN correspondent.

Today, we are developing a new model of social insurance and introducing rehabilitation sick leave. In rehabilitation, we focus on maximizing a person's recovery by implementing the ePotential program, which digitizes the transition from a medical facility to social support. That is, social assistance will be prescribed at the stage of treatment, providing support for all necessary services - Zholnovych said

Recall

The Ministry of Economy predicts that more than a million veterans will become economically active in the future, so the labor market must adapt to their needs, prepare teams and jobs.

