The Ministry of Social Policy has launched a Social Portal: what it is and how it works

The Ministry of Social Policy has presented a new Social Portal, an online resource that allows citizens to obtain information on available types of social support, review their benefits and services. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kostiantyn Koshelenko during the GLOBAL DIGITAL SOCIAL FORUM, UNN correspondent reports.

"Today we are presenting the Social Portal, a resource where people can learn about social support, see their benefits and social services," said Koshelenko.

According to him, this is just the beginning, and the resource will be updated and new features will be added in the future.

"It is worth noting that this is only a part of the work, but people can already appreciate the convenience and speed of the resource," added the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

He also said that since this year, the Ministry of Social Policy has been actively working on changing the website and that a new website will be presented in January 2025.

To see how the Social Portal works, please follow the link.

