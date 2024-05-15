The Ministry of Internal Affairs has restored the possibility of ordering an individual license plate: what is the cost of the service

The service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have resumed the possibility of ordering individual license plates for drivers after the temporary suspension of this service. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reported.

Details

Car owners can order individual license plates online through the Driver's Office or by contacting any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in person.

Cost of service:

- license plate for passenger cars - UAH 204,

- license plate for motorcycles - UAH 92.4,

- three characters (minimum order) - 300 UAH,

- each subsequent character (up to eight characters) - 90 UAH,

- graphic element - 500 UAH.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that an individual license plate is an addition to the standard state registration number of a vehicle at the request of the owner. It contains a unique inscription of 3-8 characters (letters or letters and numbers) for cars or 3-6 characters for motorcycles. It must contain at least 2 letters.

For example, for a car, the number may look like "AA7777BB", and for a motorcycle, "12AAA".

It is reported that the procedure for ordering individual license plates has become easier thanks to digital services. Drivers can choose a convenient way - an online or offline visit to a service center.

There are two ways to get an individual license plate: by yourself or with delivery to a Nova Poshta branch. You can pick up an individual license plate yourself at the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyiv - at the Standardization Department at 19 Mriy Street.