The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the exhibition about the "heyday" of Mariupol planned in Italy

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has already instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official statement regarding the planned exhibition in Modena about the alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under Russian occupation. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko to UNN.

Exhibition in Modena about Mariupol's "prosperity" under Russian occupation is a provocation. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has already instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official appeal - Nikolenko said.

He noted that at the official level, Italy strongly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"And we expect that there will be a corresponding reaction to this propaganda event," Nikolenko said.

Context

It has become known that the Russian cultural association Emilia-Romagna plans to hold a propaganda event in Modena on January 20 about how Mariupol is allegedly experiencing a "rapid recovery process" after being occupied by Russia.

READ ALSO: In occupied Mariupol, residents complained about rusty tap water in summer

The Mariupol City Council noted that the so-called exhibition-conference is aimed exclusively at justifying the war and concealing the Russian war crime. The goal is to provide the European audience with distorted information about the events in Ukraine and the city of Mariupol during the Russian invasion.