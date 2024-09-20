The Ministry of Energy announced the selection of independent members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo

The Ministry of Energy has announced the selection of independent members of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the stable and independent management of NPC Ukrenergo in order to strengthen the company's position and restore trust among its stakeholders.

As part of these efforts, a competitive selection of candidates for three positions of independent members of the Supervisory Board has been launched.

The Ministry of Energy also instructed NPC Ukrenergo to engage a professional consultant to conduct the selection.

More information can be found in the full statement on the Ministry's website.

