Ukrenergo: No plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine on Saturday
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced that blackout schedules will not be applied in Ukraine on September 21. The International Energy Agency predicts a possible electricity shortage of up to 6 GW in winter.
Tomorrow, September 21, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, September 21
Recall
The International Energy Agency believes that in the winter , the shortage of electricity in Ukraine could reach six gigawatts. In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of