Ukrenergo: No plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine on Saturday

Tomorrow, September 21, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, September 21 - the company said in a statement.

Recall

The International Energy Agency believes that in the winter , the shortage of electricity in Ukraine could reach six gigawatts. In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of