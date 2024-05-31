The Ministry of education and Science announced a record number of registered students for admission to the master's program

Now about 280 thousand people have already registered to take the national multi - subject test, of which almost 20 thousand are abroad. This is 20 thousand more people than last year. There is also a record number of registered students for passing the unified exam for admission to the master's and postgraduate programs. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Minister of education and science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vinnytsky, reports UNN.

At the moment, we have about 280 thousand people who have registered for NMT, including almost 20 thousand abroad. .. 260 thousand was last year. We have a certain inflow. In addition, there is a situation when the entrance exams for Master's and postgraduate studies are the only ones, combined, for which this year (registered - Ed.) just a record number of people. Mostly 110-120 thousand people register for this exam, and this year it has already exceeded 200 thousand with a huge number of older men who obviously have their own reasons to register Vinnitsky said.

He noted that this year the exams for admission to the master's and postgraduate programs will be difficult.

"We want people who want to learn to really have the right to learn. We need a highly educated nation, but education should not be a means of avoiding constitutional duty, so there will be a strict selection system," Vinnitsky added.

Recall

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand students applied to the admissions committees of higher educational institutions for testing for admission to master's and postgraduate studies.