The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan, which synchronizes Ukrainian goals with the European Green Deal

During the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine (URC-2024), Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) until 2030, UNN reports.

It is stated that the National Energy and Climate Plan is a key strategic document that should integrate environmental, energy, and economic aspects to achieve Ukraine's sustainable development by 2030. This plan is also a response to the requirements of European partners.

Speaking at the Green Transition as a Business Case panel, Oleksiy Sobolev said that this document was created in response to the government's commitments made at the 2023 London Recovery Conference. Ukraine has successfully completed this task in less than a year, while most EU countries develop similar plans within 1.5-2 years.

He also emphasized that the development of the NECP was carried out in full transparency and with the participation of all stakeholders. More than 1500 participants took part in discussions at the national and regional levels. Consultations were held with neighboring countries, including Poland and Moldova, and the plan was presented to the European Commission and the Energy Community Secretariat. The Deputy Minister of Economy emphasized that the NECP reflects not only the government's position, but also the public opinion.

For the first time, we have collected our national energy and climate commitments in one document. From now on, these policies will be synchronized and aligned with the policies and objectives of the European Green Deal. Despite the war and all the damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukraine is committed to moving towards green recovery and decarbonization. Ukraine will adhere to the principle of "Energy Efficiency First" and energy security will be an integral part of both our energy and climate policies - emphasized Oleksiy Sobolev.

Sobolev emphasized that the implementation of the strategy laid out in the National Energy and Climate Plan will require substantial investments that cannot be raised solely within Ukraine. He noted that it is necessary to obtain commitments from international partners to support this initiative.

