The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan, which synchronizes Ukrainian goals with the European Green Deal

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43919 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135584 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169530 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162575 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202963 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44957 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48616 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 42031 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105099 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100642 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232383 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202963 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216520 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100642 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105099 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155958 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159796 views
Actual
The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan, which synchronizes Ukrainian goals with the European Green Deal

The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan, which synchronizes Ukrainian goals with the European Green Deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19400 views

Ukraine presented a draft National Energy and Climate Plan that synchronizes national energy and climate commitments with the European Green Deal.

During the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine (URC-2024), Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) until 2030, UNN reports.

Details

It is stated that the National Energy and Climate Plan is a key strategic document that should integrate environmental, energy, and economic aspects to achieve Ukraine's sustainable development by 2030. This plan is also a response to the requirements of European partners.

Speaking at the Green Transition as a Business Case panel, Oleksiy Sobolev said that this document was created in response to the government's commitments made at the 2023 London Recovery Conference. Ukraine has successfully completed this task in less than a year, while most EU countries develop similar plans within 1.5-2 years.

He also emphasized that the development of the NECP was carried out in full transparency and with the participation of all stakeholders. More than 1500 participants took part in discussions at the national and regional levels. Consultations were held with neighboring countries, including Poland and Moldova, and the plan was presented to the European Commission and the Energy Community Secretariat. The Deputy Minister of Economy emphasized that the NECP reflects not only the government's position, but also the public opinion.

For the first time, we have collected our national energy and climate commitments in one document. From now on, these policies will be synchronized and aligned with the policies and objectives of the European Green Deal. Despite the war and all the damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukraine is committed to moving towards green recovery and decarbonization. Ukraine will adhere to the principle of "Energy Efficiency First" and energy security will be an integral part of both our energy and climate policies

- emphasized Oleksiy Sobolev.

Sobolev emphasized that the implementation of the strategy laid out in the National Energy and Climate Plan will require substantial investments that cannot be raised solely within Ukraine. He noted that it is necessary to obtain commitments from international partners to support this initiative.

Recall

The EU mobilizes 1,000 power generators from its crisis reserve rescEU to provide emergency power supply to Ukraine.

Ukraine and the UK start cooperation in green energy innovations03.05.24, 17:32 • 20278 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising