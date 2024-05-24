Ministry of Economy expects the Verkhovna Rada to approve the agreement with the EU under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility next week

The Ministry of Economy expects the Verkhovna Rada to approve the signed framework agreement on EU financing under the Ukraine Facility for €50 billion next week, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said at talks with the IMF delegation, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

This week we signed a framework agreement on EU financing under the Ukraine Facility. Now it needs to be adopted by the Rada. We expect this to happen next week. Then the budget will receive 1.89 billion euros. And this is important, because some of the Ukraine Facility program's milestones coincide with those of the IMF program - Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine and the EU have signed a framework agreement for financing within the framework of the Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros