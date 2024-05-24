ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39554 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100596 views

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Ministry of Economy expects the Verkhovna Rada to approve the agreement with the EU under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility next week

Ministry of Economy expects the Verkhovna Rada to approve the agreement with the EU under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21060 views

Ukraine expects that next week the Verkhovna Rada will approve the signed framework agreement with the EU for €50 billion in funding under the Ukraine program, which will bring €1.89 billion to the budget.

The Ministry of Economy expects the Verkhovna Rada to approve the signed framework agreement on EU financing under the Ukraine Facility for €50 billion next week, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said at talks with the IMF delegation, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Economy.  

This week we signed a framework agreement on EU financing under the Ukraine Facility. Now it needs to be adopted by the Rada. We expect this to happen next week. Then the budget will receive 1.89 billion euros. And this is important, because some of the Ukraine Facility program's milestones coincide with those of the IMF program

- Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine and the EU have signed a framework agreement for financing within the framework of the Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros22.05.24, 17:09 • 21545 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union

