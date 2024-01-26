ukenru
Popular news
Publications
Exclusive

UNN Lite
Actual
The Ministry of Defense wins a lawsuit for more than UAH 1.5 billion against Lviv Arsenal

The Ministry of Defense wins a lawsuit for more than UAH 1.5 billion against Lviv Arsenal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105385 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has won a court case against Lviv Arsenal LLC, recovering over UAH 1.5 billion. Litigation is currently underway to recover an additional UAH 163 million, and the company's assets have been seized.

The trial in the case of Lviv Arsenal LLC ended in favor of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

On January 24, 2024, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Kyiv Commercial Court of September 26, 2023, to recover from Lviv Arsenal LLC in favor of the Ministry of Defense UAH 1,340,465,698 in advance payment, UAH 90,683,623.06 in fines and UAH 96,734,638 in fines for failure to deliver paid mines 

- the Ministry of Defense summarized.

It is noted that decision has entered into force and is subject to enforcement.

SBI: investigation in the case of former MoD officials over purchases of low-quality ammunition completed26.01.24, 12:59 • 41148 views

Addendum

Also  in the proceedings of the Commercial Court of Kyiv is a court case on additional recovery of UAH 163,486,435.74 in favor of the Ministry of Defense from the same company under the same state contract. It was charged to the supplier for an additional period of delay in fulfillment of obligations.

As part of this case, accounts and other movable and immovable property belonging to Lviv Arsenal were seized

- the agency said.

The said decision has already been submitted to the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine for execution.

Recall

The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense conducted a study of the procurement of special headphones and prevented inefficient spending of 11.7 million hryvnias.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomy

