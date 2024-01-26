SBI: investigation in the case of former MoD officials over purchases of low-quality ammunition completed

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation against former Defense Ministry officials in the case of purchasing low-quality ammunition for the military, which involves grave consequences worth UAH 1.4 billion and embezzlement of more than UAH 222 million, the bureau said on Friday, UNN reports.

"SBI employees have completed a pre-trial investigation into former high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who purchased low-quality ammunition for the military," the SBI said in a Telegram post.

As indicated, the actions of the attackers threatened the lives and health of our defenders and caused multimillion-dollar losses to the state.

"The former Deputy Minister of Defense, who was responsible for the logistics of the Armed Forces, the acting head of the Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources, and the acting head of the Central Quality Control Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are suspected of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces, which caused grave consequences worth UAH 1.4 billion and embezzlement of more than UAH 222 million," the SBI said in a statement.

As noted, "the former Deputy Minister of Defense, in particular, lobbied for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of military equipment: bulletproof vests, helmets, clothing and other items for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at inflated prices and of poor quality for a total amount of more than UAH 1.4 billion." All contracts, as indicated, were concluded on the condition of full prepayment.

"In the second episode, the defendants ordered personal protective equipment of inadequate quality from abroad. At the same time, they made a one hundred percent prepayment and violated the procedure for quality control of goods, as defined by the Ministry's instructions. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received low-quality bulletproof vests that cannot be used in combat without endangering lives," the Bureau said.

"This led not only to the loss of UAH 222 million of budget funds, but also to undermining the country's defense capability, threatening the lives and health of the Armed Forces personnel," the SBI noted.

The former officials were served a notice of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzlement of property on an especially large scale by abuse of office, committed by a group of persons under martial law (Article 28(2), Article 114-1(2), Article 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

"After the defense gets acquainted with the case file, it will be submitted to the court," the SBI said.

