Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95232 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122816 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190958 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144056 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181863 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The Ministry of Defense supported the bill to increase the period for updating data in the shopping center - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25636 views

The Ministry of Defense supports extending the deadline for updating military registration data for another 3 months, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

The Ministry of Defense supported the bill to increase the period for updating data in the shopping center - MP

The Ministry of Defense supports a bill to increase the deadline for updating data in the shopping center. This was announced by people's deputy Alexey Goncharenko, reports UNN.

"The Ministry of Defense supports the bill, where data updates in the shopping center are proposed to be extended for another 3 months. I am a co-author of this draft law, and I urge my colleagues to consider it in the session hall as soon as possible. Especially considering the fact that Minister Umerov supports such a proposal," Goncharenko wrote.

"... it is considered necessary to extend the 60-day period allotted for updating military credentials for another 90 days," the bill's explanatory note says.

The government allowed remote military registration: to whom and under what conditions07.06.24, 17:32 • 18297 views

Therefore, if the document is adopted , the terms for updating military credentials and registering for military registration will be extended to 150 days.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
