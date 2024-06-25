The Ministry of Defense supported the bill to increase the period for updating data in the shopping center - MP

The Ministry of Defense supports a bill to increase the deadline for updating data in the shopping center. This was announced by people's deputy Alexey Goncharenko, reports UNN.

"The Ministry of Defense supports the bill, where data updates in the shopping center are proposed to be extended for another 3 months. I am a co-author of this draft law, and I urge my colleagues to consider it in the session hall as soon as possible. Especially considering the fact that Minister Umerov supports such a proposal," Goncharenko wrote.

"... it is considered necessary to extend the 60-day period allotted for updating military credentials for another 90 days," the bill's explanatory note says.

Therefore, if the document is adopted , the terms for updating military credentials and registering for military registration will be extended to 150 days.