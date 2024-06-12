ukenru
The Ministry of Defense starts testing a new data management system: what it means

The Ministry of Defense starts testing a new data management system: what it means

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112407 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has begun testing a new data management system as part of an institutional reform aimed at normalizing the processes of collecting, transmitting and receiving information in the ministry.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has begun testing a new data management system as part of an institutional reform designed to normalize the processes of collecting, transmitting and receiving information within the ministry. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing a new data management system as part of its institutional reform. The system is designed to standardize the processes of collecting, transmitting and receiving information within the ministry. The main goal of the new data management policy is to unify the work with information such as the status of contract work, accounts receivable, mobilization tasks, implementation of fortification projects, etc

- the statement said.

Deputy Minister of Defense Stanislav Haider noted that the implementation of the new policy will be an important step to ensure effective management decisions.

"The updated policy defines the requirements for data formats and storage methods, as well as the managers responsible for these processes. Testing of the new system started the day before and will last for three months. It is expected that the results of this work will be used to approve a new procedure for working with data in the agency. The data management policy is an integral part of the Ministry of Defense's data strategy. This strategy, which is currently under development, envisages a transition from manual data processing to decision support systems, including the use of artificial intelligence technologies," the Defense Ministry said.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 11, a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv - the Unmanned Systems Forces. This makes Ukraine the first country to create such a force.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising