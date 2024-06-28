The Ministry of Defense explained how e-booking will work

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70083 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177636 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223241 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137534 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180909 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149189 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197678 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6558 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10105 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14486 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35712 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37439 views
The Ministry of Defense explained how e-booking will work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13239 views

Relevant ministries are preparing to launch a beta test of the electronic employee booking service on the Diia portal, which will allow managers to register booked employees online without providing additional data.

The Ministry of Defense explained how e-booking will work

Beta testing of the electronic employee booking service is about to begin. The service will be available on the Diia portal, where business leaders will be able to register booked employees online without having to provide additional data. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Economy are actively working on the e-booking service and will soon be ready to start beta testing this service for businesses.

Electronic booking for enterprises will be available on the Diia portal. Every manager of a critical enterprise will have access to the records in the pension fund register regarding employees through Oberig. Employees will not need to provide any of their data, all necessary records will be contained in the registers. The employee to be booked will be able to register online by the manager, and this information will be transferred to Oberig. This data will then be checked against the pension fund's data, after which information will appear in Oberig that the employee is booked

- Chernogrenko says.

She notes that each booked employee can request information through Reserve+ and their booking status will be displayed.

The status of the electronic reservation will be displayed when the electronic military record document is generated through the application. That is, those who have downloaded an electronic military record document with a QR code will see all booking data on the right side

- Chernogorenko added.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that in early July they plan to launch a beta test of electronic booking on the Diia portal.

The government has allowed humanitarian demining operators to book all their sappers25.06.24, 19:44 • 19443 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
