The Ministry of Defense explained how e-booking will work

Beta testing of the electronic employee booking service is about to begin. The service will be available on the Diia portal, where business leaders will be able to register booked employees online without having to provide additional data. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Economy are actively working on the e-booking service and will soon be ready to start beta testing this service for businesses.

Electronic booking for enterprises will be available on the Diia portal. Every manager of a critical enterprise will have access to the records in the pension fund register regarding employees through Oberig. Employees will not need to provide any of their data, all necessary records will be contained in the registers. The employee to be booked will be able to register online by the manager, and this information will be transferred to Oberig. This data will then be checked against the pension fund's data, after which information will appear in Oberig that the employee is booked - Chernogrenko says.

She notes that each booked employee can request information through Reserve+ and their booking status will be displayed.

The status of the electronic reservation will be displayed when the electronic military record document is generated through the application. That is, those who have downloaded an electronic military record document with a QR code will see all booking data on the right side - Chernogorenko added.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that in early July they plan to launch a beta test of electronic booking on the Diia portal.

The government has allowed humanitarian demining operators to book all their sappers