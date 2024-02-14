The Ministry of Defense creates a community of innovators for a 10:1 technological advantage over the enemy

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has called for joining the community of innovators for a 10:1 technological advantage over the enemy. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"If you want to get involved in solving the most difficult challenges at the front, please fill out the form at this link," the message says.

Within the community, everyone will be able to get:

mentoring support from leading industry experts,

feedback from the military as end users of your solutions,

cooperation and knowledge exchange with like-minded people.

Important! All participants of the Machine Offensive Hackathon automatically become members of the community, so you do not need to fill out the application a second time the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

