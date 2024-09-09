The meeting between Starmer and von der Leyen on the “overload” of relations between London and Brussels was postponed again

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119698 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154321 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153279 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187704 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74262 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44806 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55329 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84150 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62404 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202529 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150237 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144444 views
Actual
The meeting between Starmer and von der Leyen on the “overload” of relations between London and Brussels was postponed again

The meeting between Starmer and von der Leyen on the “overload” of relations between London and Brussels was postponed again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12463 views

The planned meeting between the British Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission is postponed until the end of October. The EU is disappointed with London's caution about resuming youth and student exchanges.

The planned meeting between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was postponed. The EU is “disappointed” that the British government continues to be cautious about resuming such youth and student exchange programs between London and Brussels. This was reported by The Guardian, and by UNN

Details

The British Prime Minister  was expected to meet with Ursula von der Leyen in the first or second week of September, but sources said that now the meeting may not take place until the end of October.

EU diplomats said they were “concerned” in some quarters that the UK government did not speak more positively about youth and student programs, saying the show of caution casts doubt on hopes for a broader reset of UK-EU relations.

Sources in Brussels said they wondered whether Starmer was acting out of an abundance of caution, fearing that Brexit opponents would accuse him of trying to undo Brexit if he agreed too readily to restore the programs.

UK and US plan to extend nuclear cooperation agreement indefinitely03.09.24, 11:28 • 13918 views

Others said the EU had drawn its own “red lines,” telling reporters that a deal to ease travel for musicians and artists was unlikely.

Initially, a one-on-one meeting between Starmer and von der Leyen was scheduled for July 25, but due to scheduling differences, it did not take place, and both sides said they would try to meet in late August or early September.

It is now expected that a new program of work on the EU's “reset” will begin no earlier than spring, and a summit between the EU and the UK may be held early next year to launch the process.

EU sources said they were not concerned about the delay in the meeting, as von der Leyen is focused on getting her new board of governors, the EU commissioners, in order.

On Wednesday morning, she will announce the names of her new commissioners, but then their appointments must be ratified by the European Parliament, which could take more than a month.

The European Commission allocates 40 million euros to Ukraine to repair energy infrastructure06.09.24, 13:24 • 53562 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising