The meeting between Starmer and von der Leyen on the “overload” of relations between London and Brussels was postponed again

The planned meeting between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was postponed. The EU is “disappointed” that the British government continues to be cautious about resuming such youth and student exchange programs between London and Brussels. This was reported by The Guardian, and by UNN.

Details

The British Prime Minister was expected to meet with Ursula von der Leyen in the first or second week of September, but sources said that now the meeting may not take place until the end of October.

EU diplomats said they were “concerned” in some quarters that the UK government did not speak more positively about youth and student programs, saying the show of caution casts doubt on hopes for a broader reset of UK-EU relations.

Sources in Brussels said they wondered whether Starmer was acting out of an abundance of caution, fearing that Brexit opponents would accuse him of trying to undo Brexit if he agreed too readily to restore the programs.

UK and US plan to extend nuclear cooperation agreement indefinitely

Others said the EU had drawn its own “red lines,” telling reporters that a deal to ease travel for musicians and artists was unlikely.

Initially, a one-on-one meeting between Starmer and von der Leyen was scheduled for July 25, but due to scheduling differences, it did not take place, and both sides said they would try to meet in late August or early September.

It is now expected that a new program of work on the EU's “reset” will begin no earlier than spring, and a summit between the EU and the UK may be held early next year to launch the process.

EU sources said they were not concerned about the delay in the meeting, as von der Leyen is focused on getting her new board of governors, the EU commissioners, in order.

On Wednesday morning, she will announce the names of her new commissioners, but then their appointments must be ratified by the European Parliament, which could take more than a month.

The European Commission allocates 40 million euros to Ukraine to repair energy infrastructure