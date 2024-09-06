The European Commission allocates 40 million euros to Ukraine to repair energy infrastructure

The European Commission is allocating 40 million euros to Ukraine to support energy infrastructure. This was announced on September 6 by the Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

Russia is relentlessly attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The temperature will drop soon, so we are stepping up humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need. We have allocated 40 million euros for repairs, electricity, heating and housing - wrote von der Leyen on the social network X.

