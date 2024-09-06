The European Commission allocates 40 million euros to Ukraine to repair energy infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission is providing €40 million to Ukraine to support energy infrastructure. The funds will be used for repairs, electricity, heating and housing for Ukrainians affected by Russian attacks.
The European Commission is allocating 40 million euros to Ukraine to support energy infrastructure. This was announced on September 6 by the Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.
Russia is relentlessly attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The temperature will drop soon, so we are stepping up humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need. We have allocated 40 million euros for repairs, electricity, heating and housing
CPD: Power outages of 20 hours are possible in winter05.09.24, 05:18 • 116624 views