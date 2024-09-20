ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The loss of an F-16 in Ukraine and the death of the pilot caused a wave of questions: debris from a downed russian missile could be the cause - Breaking Defense

The loss of an F-16 in Ukraine and the death of the pilot caused a wave of questions: debris from a downed russian missile could be the cause - Breaking Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19594 views

An F-16 fighter jet crashes while repelling a missile attack in Ukraine, killing an experienced pilot. The causes of the crash are under investigation, and experts are discussing pilot training and the need for a more powerful air defense system.

The loss of an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission in Ukraine has raised concerns and questions about the causes of the crash. This is reported by Breaking Defense, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, an F-16 fighter jet was used to repel a missile attack from a terrorist country, killing an experienced pilot, Colonel Oleksiy “Moonfish” Mes.

Information about the crash remains limited due to its sensitive nature, but some sources report that the plane may have been hit by debris from a Russian missile it intercepted. Experts emphasize that such missions are always accompanied by high risk, and it was only a matter of time before the fighter jet was lost in such conditions.

The loss of the Moonfish has reignited discussions about the quality of Ukrainian pilots' training to fly the F-16. Some believe that pilots are sent on combat missions too early due to the urgent need at the front. However, the Ukrainian military refutes the assumption that the pilot made a mistake.

It is important to emphasize that the F-16s were designed to increase the effectiveness of air operations, thanks to modern equipment and the ability to use American weapons, including AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.

Ukraine's General Staff reports that during the last combat mission, the F-16s demonstrated high efficiency, shooting down four Russian cruise missiles. But after that, one of the fighters lost contact and crashed.

The causes of the crash are being investigated, and technical malfunctions or the impact of debris after interception are among the possibilities.

Ukrainian military officials and experts emphasize that a more powerful air defense system is needed to protect Ukrainian cities and strategic facilities from Russian missiles. Despite all the risks, F-16s remain a key element in this fight, and Ukraine needs them to protect its skies.

Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes killed in F-16 fighter jet crash - media29.08.24, 19:28 • 21534 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

