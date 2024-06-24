"The life of soldiers is the highest value": Sirsky told how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to reduce losses at the front

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 94985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106855 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122663 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190877 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234716 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144028 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369418 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181860 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 94985 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88941 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106855 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102833 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122663 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2192 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5402 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12196 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13791 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17720 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"The life of soldiers is the highest value": Sirsky told how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to reduce losses at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17568 views

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syr said that the highest value for Ukraine is the lives of its soldiers, so the Defense Forces create a universal system for each unit with a key priority to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

"The life of soldiers is the highest value": Sirsky told how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to reduce losses at the front

For Ukraine, the life of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the highest value, so the Defense Forces create a universal system for each unit, the key priority of which is to preserve the lives of our soldiers. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Sirsky, the reduction during combat operations depends on many factors and circumstances.

We discussed these issues with the commanders responsible for training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, representatives of training centers, shopping centers and joint ventures, the command of Medical forces, combat medics, volunteers and public figures who tirelessly support the Armed Forces of Ukraine throughout the war

- said the commander-in-chief. 

He stressed that the key factor is high - quality training of fighters. Sirsky stated that in this area there is something to work on and stressed that the training of military personnel needs to be constantly improved so that their training meets the current challenges of the combat situation.

Syrsky: the nature of the Russian army's actions has not changed significantly, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske direction17.06.24, 11:59 • 27135 views

We also discussed the technological component that affects the preservation of the lives of our soldiers. One of the directions is the maximum provision of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with modern unmanned systems of various modifications and the development of robotic platforms. To speed up this work, we have formed a new branch of the armed forces – the forces of unmanned systems. Technology must fight, saving the lives of our military

- told The Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

In addition, Sirsky noted another aspect - providing medical care to the wounded directly on the battlefield, as well as timely and safe evacuation. 

According to him, it is extremely important to provide each fighter with high-quality individual first-aid kits.

Sirsky also expressed gratitude to  volunteers, public figures and organizations for supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, their proposals are important and will be taken into account in the work.

We continue to work on a comprehensive approach to preserving the life and health of military personnel. The Life of fighters is the highest value

- sums up The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

recall

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Colonel-General Alexander Sirsky, visited the Training Center, where conscripts are trained. according to him, this system should become universal for each division and effectively controlled at all stages.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41