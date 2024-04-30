The leader of a drug trafficking gang, which included law enforcement officers, was detained

According to the decision of the competent authorities of Romania, a suspect in the creation of a criminal organization that was engaged in the illegal production and smuggling of drugs from Ukraine to the European Union and Russia was extradited to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Romania extradited to Ukraine a suspect in the creation of a criminal organization engaged in the production and illegal sale of psychotropic substances - on April 29, 2024, the suspect was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the Porubne-Siret international checkpoint.

According to the investigation, the extradited person is one of the leaders of a criminal organization that included law enforcement officers.

The suspects were engaged in the illegal production, transportation, storage with intent to sell, illegal sale of psychotropic substances - PVP, 4-MMS and amphetamine in particularly large amounts.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized more than 300 kg of prohibited substances. In accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, 7 members of the criminal organization, including a law enforcement officer, were detained, the statement said.

According to the investigation, the members of the criminal organization smuggled drugs from Ukraine to the European Union and Russia.

The suspect is charged with creating a criminal organization, managing such an organization or its structural parts, organizing the illegal acquisition, storage, transportation for sale and illegal sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues in particularly large amounts (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

