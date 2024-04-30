The leader of a drug trafficking gang, which included law enforcement officers, was detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101210 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111480 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154108 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254074 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174918 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166029 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227901 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43466 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25869 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30851 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36851 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254074 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239386 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226000 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113630 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114493 views
The leader of a drug trafficking gang, which included law enforcement officers, was detained

The leader of a drug trafficking gang, which included law enforcement officers, was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22295 views

The leader of a drug trafficking group, which included law enforcement officers, was extradited to Ukraine and arrested, engaged in illegal production and smuggling of drugs from Ukraine to the EU and Russia.

According to the decision of the competent authorities of Romania, a suspect in the creation of a criminal organization that was engaged in the illegal production and smuggling of drugs from Ukraine to the European Union and Russia was extradited to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Romania extradited to Ukraine a suspect in the creation of a criminal organization engaged in the production and illegal sale of psychotropic substances - on April 29, 2024, the suspect was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the Porubne-Siret international checkpoint.

According to the investigation, the extradited person is one of the leaders of a criminal organization that included law enforcement officers.

The suspects were engaged in the illegal production, transportation, storage with intent to sell, illegal sale of psychotropic substances - PVP, 4-MMS and amphetamine in particularly large amounts.

Image

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized more than 300 kg of prohibited substances. In accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, 7 members of the criminal organization, including a law enforcement officer, were detained, the statement said.

According to the investigation, the members of the criminal organization smuggled drugs from Ukraine to the European Union and Russia.

The suspect is charged with creating a criminal organization, managing such an organization or its structural parts, organizing the illegal acquisition, storage, transportation for sale and illegal sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues in particularly large amounts (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers liquidated 4 drug laboratoriesand seized precursors, drugs and prohibited substances worth UAH 122 million.

Law enforcers in Prykarpattia region neutralized an organized criminal groupthat produced wholesale batches of heavy psychotropics. The organizer and three main members of the drug syndicate were detained. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

