US Treasury temporarily authorizes transactions with Russian banks

The U.S. Treasury Department has authorized transactions with Russian banks for settlements in the energy sector. According to the license issued by the US Treasury, the ban on transactions has been lifted until November 1, 2024. This was reported by the press service of the US Treasury Department, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the lifting of the ban on transactions affected VTB, the Central Bank, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, and also mentions Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Rosbank, VEB, Zenit and St. Petersburg banks.

The ministry explained that transactions related to the extraction, production, refining, liquefaction, transportation or purchase of oil and other energy resources, including LNG, wood, coal and uranium, will be considered energy-related. The license also allows transactions with Russian banks related to the production, supply or exchange of energy by any means.

Recall

The US is developing sanctions that could cut off some Chinese banks from the global financial systemto force Beijing to limit exports of dual-use goods that help Russian military production.