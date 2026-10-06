Largest oil depot in the Moscow region caught fire following drone attack - OSINT analysis

The largest oil depot in Russia's Moscow Region is burning after a drone attack in the early hours of October 6. This is evidenced by an OSINT analysis by ASTRA, reports UNN.

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In the early hours of October 6, the Moscow Region was reportedly under a massive UAV attack for several hours.

"Between 8:30 p.m. on October 5 and 5 a.m. on October 6, 650 UAVs flew toward the Moscow region. Most of them were destroyed by air defense forces at long-range positions. 105 drones were destroyed on approach to Moscow," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel, without reporting any damage.

Based on a video posted by the Supernova+ channel, ASTRA OSINT analyst determined that the fire occurred in the village of Konstantinovo in the Ramenskoye urban district of the Moscow Region. The source of the fire was reportedly located on the territory of the Volodarskaya linear production and dispatch station (LPDS). No previous attacks on the Volodarskaya LPDS had reportedly been reported.

The Volodarskaya linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) is the largest oil depot in the Moscow region and is part of JSC "AK Transnefteprodukt." It can separately store and transport motor gasoline, aviation fuel, and diesel fuel through pipelines. Its annual turnover amounts to 3 million tonnes of petroleum products. The raw materials come from the Moscow and Ryazan oil refineries, while an extensive network of product pipelines directly connects the station with the key airports of the Moscow hub (Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo).

The Moscow Oil Refinery did not put fuel up for sale after a drone attack, media reports say